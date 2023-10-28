Players can earn Halloween-themed costumes and prizes by completing tasks in Zombies Edge mode and redeeming pumpkins.

The latest 2.8 update from Battlegrounds Mobile India commemorates the spooky month with the introduction of the Zombie Edge theme. This theme offers players new abilities, events, rewards, and more to delve into the Halloween spirit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An attention-grabbing event is the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre, where gamers have the opportunity to acquire character costumes and scrap vouchers to earn exciting prizes. The event mechanics allow players to participate and collect rewards at the new exchange centre.

Players can now access the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre by visiting the Events section within the game. It is essential to note that this event is only accessible for a limited time until November 1, 2023. Within this event, players have the opportunity to acquire appealing Halloween-themed costumes, skins, and various prizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To claim these enticing rewards in the recent Haunted Havens Exchange Center, players must regularly engage in the Zombies Edge mode and successfully fulfill their daily tasks. Upon completing each task, players will receive Halloween pumpkins as rewards, which can be exchanged at the center for various in-game rewards.

Players are eligible to receive various rewards upon finishing their daily tasks, including playing Arena mode, classic mode, surviving till the top 10, and more. Upon completion of each task, players will earn different quantities of pumpkins, such as 50, 10, or 15. These pumpkins can be redeemed for rewards at the following rates:

850 pumpkins: Patrician’s Dream Set

350 pumpkins: Patrician’s Dream Cover

90 pumpkins: One Classic Crate Coupon

30 pumpkins: One Supply Crate Coupon Visit the Haunted Havens Exchange Centre's event section, where you can fulfill your daily tasks to earn rewards like the Patrician’s Dream Set, Classic Crate Coupon, Supply Crate Coupon, and additional prizes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can also obtain freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. Simply head to the official BGMI website, input your character ID, paste the redemption code, and collect your in-game rewards.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!