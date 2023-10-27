BGMI tips & tricks: Best Erangel spots for loots and easy-landing
Military Base, Sosnovka Island, and Yasnaya Polyana are recommended landing locations on Erangel map.
BGMI, short for Battlegrounds Mobile India, features the highly popular Erangel map, which boasts a wide variety of landing spots and loot opportunities. Playing a match on this map provides an immersive gaming experience, and a single round can offer hours of intense gameplay. For those who seek enjoyment in the game, just a couple of matches on Erangel are enough to fulfill their desire for thrilling gameplay.