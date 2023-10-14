BGMI tips & tricks: Know BEST loot-loaded drop locations to win chicken dinner!

Mastering BGMI and ensuring your success demands a deep understanding of optimal landing locations for superior loot. Whether you're a rookie or a seasoned pro, your choice of landing spot can be the deciding factor in your performance in this battle royale game . A report from HT Tech indicates the three top-tier loot destinations to grant you a competitive edge.

Sosnovka Military Base, Erangel

Erangel stands as one of the original maps in BGMI, enjoying a renowned status even beyond the gaming community. Reportedly, numerous locations on this map offer the promise of valuable loot, but expect intense competition. Players from all walks will converge for these resources. For a moment of respite, consider touching down at Sosnovka Military Base. This location is a treasure trove of loot, and its expansive area allows you some space to equip yourself. Additionally, you have an increased chance of acquiring Level 3 gear in this area.

Campo Militar, Miramar

As per the report from the publication, certain individuals argue that the loot quality at Campo Militar has diminished over time due to updates, and they are somewhat correct. The high-level loot is not as abundant as it once was, but there is still valuable equipment available for a couple of squads if they reach it first. The challenge lies in the fact that Campo Militar is situated in the far northeast corner of the map, making it a competitive destination.

Cosmodrome, Vikendi

Vikendi is not the largest map in BGMI, but it offers diversity. The only drawback is there are not many places with top-tier loot. However, you can count on the Cosmodrome for Level 3 gear in Vikendi.

There are many buildings to explore and gather supplies from. Some of these buildings are tall, which is useful for defending yourself in tough situations. If you need to escape, there are underground tunnels that can help you get away from an enemy.

