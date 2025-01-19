The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Electric debuted in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, priced at ₹ 49 lakh. It features a 531 km range, spacious interior, and a 66.4 kWh battery delivering 204 bhp. Production occurs locally at BMW's Chennai facility.

The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase (LWB) Electric made its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Priced at an introductory ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom), this marks the German automaker's first fully electric vehicle to be manufactured locally, with production taking place at BMW Group's Chennai facility in Tamil Nadu.

Design Claimed to be the longest car in its class, the X1 LWB Electric boasts a single-charge range of up to 531 km (MIDC-certified). With a length of 4,616 mm and an extended wheelbase of 2,800 mm, the SUV is designed for enhanced road presence and passenger comfort.

The exterior design features a sharper front-end look complemented by adaptive LED headlamps with cornering functionality and the BMW High Beam Assistant. The profile is accentuated by Aluminium Satinated roof rails and a streamlined roofline. Squared-off wheel arches and 18-inch alloy wheels add to its robust aesthetics, while the rear showcases a sculpted diffuser and LED taillamps.

Interior Inside, the BMW X1 LWB Electric promises the most spacious second row in its segment. The cabin is designed with a beige headliner and two-tone aesthetics, offering a luxurious and airy environment. The widescreen curved display integrates the infotainment system and driver’s instrument cluster seamlessly.

The driver benefits from an M Sport steering wheel, while both front occupants enjoy electrically adjustable sports seats. Rear passengers are treated to reclining seats, adjustable up to 28.5 degrees. To top it off, a panoramic sunroof – touted as the largest in the segment – adds an extra touch of premium comfort.