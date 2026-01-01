Bharat Taxi received ‘very good’ response in soft launch, full launch by end of January: Govt

Government-backed Bharat Taxi app will now be launching by the end of January in Delhi and other Indian cities. A senior official in the Ministry of Cooperation, which is spearheading the initiative, told PTI that the Bharat Taxi app received an encouraging response during its soft launch.

Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry, while speaking to PTI said, “We have received a very good response for the Bharat Taxi service during the soft launch. The official launch will be done by month-end.”

The app was introduced on a pilot basis in Delhi from December 2, 2025. Since then, there have been an average of 5,500 rides daily, including 4,000 from the airport and 1,500 from other locations across various categories like cab, auto and bike. Reportedly, over 1.4 lakh drivers have registered on the app so far.

What is Bharat Taxi? The Bharat Taxi app is promoted by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, which includes eight leading cooperative and financial institutions: NCDC, IFFCO, AMUL, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL. The Government of India, via the Ministry of Cooperation, acts as the chief promoter of the cooperative and there are also two elected driver representatives on the board.

The app was first announced by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah in March 2024 with the aim of reducing the dependence of commercial vehicle drivers on private companies. The app takes on the likes of Rapido, Ola and Uber, while including drivers as a major stakeholder.

Unlike private cab operators that charge 20–30% commission on each order, Bharat Taxi will not take any commission from drivers. It will also offer additional benefits including annual dividends, a share in the cooperative’s profits and insurance cover.

The app offers a variety of ride options including two-wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and four-wheelers. Shah has earlier said that the new app would lead to employment opportunities being created and would be a major driver of prosperity in rural areas.

Unlike private cabs, there will be no surge pricing in Bharat Taxi, meaning riders should be able to get a fair price for rides across different times. There is also live location tracking, driver verification, and the ability to share ride details with friends or family.