Bharat Taxi to launch nationwide on January 1, 2026: here's everything you need to know

Government-owned ride-hailing mobility app Bharat Taxi is all set to make its debut on 1 January, 2026. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Cooperation, is being positioned as a fairer alternative to privately owned platforms like Ola, Uber and Rapido.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had confirmed the existence of the app in Parliament earlier this month and highlighted that the platform is meant to free drivers from dependency on private companies.

What is Bharat Taxi? Who runs it? The Bharat Taxi app is run by the Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited, which is jointly promoted by eight leading cooperative and financial institutions, including NCDC, IFFCO, AMUL, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NABARD, NDDB and NCEL. Meanwhile, the Government of India, via the Ministry of Cooperation, acts as the chief promoter.

The Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited is being touted as the world’s first national mobility cooperative that is entirely owned by drivers. It already counts over 51,000 registered drivers across New Delhi and Saurashtra as members.

The new platform aims to address one of the most persistent issues faced by drivers on ride-hailing platforms, which typically charge a hefty 20–30% commission on every ride. In contrast, the Bharat Taxi app does not charge any commission, allowing drivers to receive 100% of the fare. Drivers are also entitled to other benefits such as board representation, annual dividends and a share in the cooperative’s profits.

The soft launch of the app began earlier this month across Delhi and Gujarat, and the app is currently available to download via both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Riders can download the Bharat Taxi app, while cab drivers can download the Bharat Taxi Driver app from the respective app stores.

As for services, the platform offers a variety of ride options including two-wheelers, rickshaws, taxis and four-wheelers, similar to its privately owned competitors. The app will be available for nationwide use from 1 January.

Cooperation minister Amit Shah recently said that the app would lead to new employment opportunities and would be a major driver of prosperity in the rural areas.

Key features of the Bharat Taxi app: Transparent fare pricing with no surge pricing, unlike other ride-hailing platforms

Lve location tracking, driver verification and the ability to share ride details with friends or family

24/7 customer support and tech-enabled assistance

Enhanced safety framework in partnership with Delhi Police

Insurance coverage for drivers, along with the ability to run advertisements on their taxis