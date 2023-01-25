BharOS ready for launch; govt, private firms do a reality check2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:51 PM IST
Both government organizations as well as private sector enterprises, that require stringent privacy and security infrastructure are in talks with IIT-Madras-incubated JandK Operations Pvt. Ltd, which developed India’s first indigenous mobile phone operating system, BharOS.
