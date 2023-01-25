BharOS ready for launch; govt, private firms do a reality check

“As a country we are looking for an Indian mobile operating system which is secure. This essentially means it executes only authorised software on it. Even if there’s a small change to the authorised software, the system should not execute it. Through such high assurances we can control malware and other privacy- and security-compromising actions. Both IIT-Madras and IIT-Madras- incubated firms are working on it for quite some time," said Kamakoti. The next step will be to enable organisations to have their own app stores and give them control on permitting the apps used on phones. It will be part of the commercial launch of the OS, even though it would be available for a closed or captive group of users now.

