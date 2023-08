Bharti Airtel today announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (“LSA") of the country.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“RJIL") also announced the completion of its minimum roll-out obligations in 22 telecom circles accross the country.

5G servies were first introduced in October last year. At present, only two telecom operators - Airtel and Jio offer 5G networks in the country.

(More updates to be added soon)