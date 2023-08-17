Hello User
Bharti Airtel announces to roll out 5G network in all 22 telecom circles

Airtel has completed minimum roll-out obligations in all 22 telecom circles; offer 5G networks.

Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bangalore were among the first cities to get Airtel 5G services

Bharti Airtel today announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (“LSA") of the country.

Earlier this week, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“RJIL") also announced the completion of its minimum roll-out obligations in 22 telecom circles accross the country.

5G servies were first introduced in October last year. At present, only two telecom operators - Airtel and Jio offer 5G networks in the country.

(More updates to be added soon)

17 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
