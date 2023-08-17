Bharti Airtel announces to roll out 5G network in all 22 telecom circles1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 04:03 PM IST
Airtel has completed minimum roll-out obligations in all 22 telecom circles; offer 5G networks.
Bharti Airtel today announced that it has completed its minimum roll-out obligations in each of the 22 Licensed Service Areas (“LSA") of the country.
Earlier this week, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (“RJIL") also announced the completion of its minimum roll-out obligations in 22 telecom circles accross the country.
5G servies were first introduced in October last year. At present, only two telecom operators - Airtel and Jio offer 5G networks in the country.
(More updates to be added soon)
