Bharti Airtel plans to launch own video conferencing platform

Niti Aayog chief executive officer (CEO) Amitabh Kant on Saturday said JioMeet is “better than Zoom" and lauded the platform for being safe. In a post on Twitter, Kant said, “Tried JioMeet video-conferencing. It’s easy & simple! Better than Zoom. Meetings are encrypted & password protected. Unlimited high-definition calls. All data in India. Emerges as a major technological disruption from India. Will go places in these challenging times."