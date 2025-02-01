Bhavish Aggarwal has announced the launch of Ola electric bikes. The Ola founder also revealed the launch date for Ola electric bikes. In a post on X, Bhavish Aggarwal mentioned February 5 as the launch date of Ola electric bikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

he also posted a video of him riding the electric bike. “The next phase of India’s EV revolution is here and it’s going to be much much bigger than what we’ve seen so far! Launching our bikes on 5th Feb 10:30 am! Do watch," Bhavish Aggarwal said in a post on X.

He posted some more pictures of the Ola electric bikes and said, “Bringing this beauty to our Indiranagar store today! Come by 7 pm if you want to see and maybe a short test ride too! Address on the website." Also Read | Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s stern message to employees goes viral: ‘HR will be having conversation…’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola Electric on Friday, January 31, said it has reclaimed market leadership in the electric two-wheelers segment with 22,656 registrations recorded in January.

On the back of the strong S1 portfolio and the recently expanded sales and service network to 4,000 stores across India, the company witnessed a 65 per cent growth month-on-month and improved its market share to 25 per cent this month, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

On Friday, January 31, Ola launched eight scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its Gen 3 platform. The scooter models are priced between ₹79,999 and ₹1,69,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With Gen 3, the company is taking a big leap forward in performance, safety, efficiency reliability," it said.

With a new range based on the Gen 3 platform and the recent journey back to the top of the leaderboard, the company hopes to increase the gap with the legacy automakers, Ola Electric said.