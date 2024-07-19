Bhavish Aggarwal says ‘deliberate action by bad actors' can cause outages; 80% of India's data stored abroad at risk
Microsoft outage: India's 80 per cent of data is stored abroad and the government needs to recognise the risk and focus on data localisation norms to address this issue, says Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.
Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ola Cabs, while commenting on the Microsoft Windows outage on July 19, said outages could happen due to “deliberate action by bad actors". On Friday, a flawed software update sent out by a cybersecurity company caused major computer outages around the world, and millions of Windows users are experiencing the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) error which is causing the system to suddenly shut down or restart.