Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim AI ignores Ola, says Ather EV is best scooter in India
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim AI has acknowledged that Ola isn't making the best EV scooter in India but the crown instead goes to a rival scooter from Ather. Krutrim was only recently unveiled to the public.
Bhavish Aggarwal-led Krutrim AI chatbot has landed in yet another controversy after it chose an Ather Energy vehicle as the best electric scooter in India over its Ola rivals. Krutrim is a generative AI chatbot founded by the Ola CEO, which aims to give stiff competition to its bigger foreign rivals, including Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.