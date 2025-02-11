Krutrim AI, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has launched the DeepSeek R1 reasoning model on Indian servers. Aggarwal emphasized the importance of using open-source models to advance India's technological progress while being cautious of competition from a Chinese startup.

Bhavish Aggarwal's led Krutrim AI has announced that it has started hosting the DeepSeek R1 reasoning model on Indian servers and is also making it available to Indian developers at an affordable price.

Aggarwal stated that while there is a need to be cautious of the Chinese startup, making use of its open source models and deploying them on Indian servers could help leapfrog the country's progress.