Krutrim AI, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, has launched the DeepSeek R1 reasoning model on Indian servers. Aggarwal emphasized the importance of using open-source models to advance India's technological progress while being cautious of competition from a Chinese startup.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bhavish Aggarwal's led Krutrim AI has announced that it has started hosting the DeepSeek R1 reasoning model on Indian servers and is also making it available to Indian developers at an affordable price.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aggarwal stated that while there is a need to be cautious of the Chinese startup, making use of its open source models and deploying them on Indian servers could help leapfrog the country's progress.
In a post on X, announcing the inclusion of DeepSeek R1 on Krturim, Bhavish wrote, “@Krutrim has deployed DeepSeek-R1 671B on H100s - first time anywhere in the world. It’s the most powerful open-source model available and to enable all Indian developers to access it, we will price it at ₹1/million tokens for February."
Aman is a tech nerd at heart and a journalist by profession. He is passionate about unpacking the latest trends and making technology understandable for everyone. Outside of the newsroom, Aman is usually tinkering with a new gadget, lost in a great book, or concocting the perfect cup of coffee.