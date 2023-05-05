In addition to the $140 million in new spending on AI research by the National Science Foundation, the administration this week also announced commitments from leading AI developers to participate in public evaluations of AI systems at a coming convention. “This independent exercise will provide critical information to researchers and the public about the impacts of these models, and will enable AI companies and developers [to] take steps to fix issues found in those models," the White House said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}