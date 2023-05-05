Biden meets Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI dangers

Biden meets Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI dangers3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 03:46 AM IST
President Joe Biden met with CEOs of top artificial intelligence companies including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google on Thursday and made clear they must ensure their products are safe before they are deployed
WASHINGTON : President Joe Biden met with CEOs of top artificial intelligence companies including Microsoft and Alphabet's Google on Thursday and made clear they must ensure their products are safe before they are deployed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×