Biden to stunt growth in China for chipmakers getting US funds

“CHIPS for America is fundamentally a national security initiative and these guardrails will help ensure malign actors do not have access to the cutting-edge technology that can be used against America and our allies," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is expected to say in a statement, which was seen by Bloomberg News. “We will also continue coordinating with our allies and partners to ensure this program advances our shared goals, strengthens global supply chains, and enhances our collective security."