Can China really make kids stop playing video games?

As critics fulminated and London’s Society for the Suppression of Vice sent the police to raid publishers, sales of penny dreadfuls went from a few thousand a week to hundreds of thousands. Meanwhile, crime rates fell as these cheap publications turned out to be a gateway drug that helped hook children on reading. Among the Britons who went on to acclaim after loving penny dreadfuls in their youth were novelist H.G. Wells and J.M. Barrie, creator of “Peter Pan."