Home / Technology / News /  Big reveal in Parag’s sacking! Messages between Elon Musk and Twitter execs leak

5 min read . 03:37 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Neha Saini
Alleged chat and email messages are shared by Internal Tech Emails on Twitter

  • A series of alleged conversations between the Tesla CEO and top Twitter executives – founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, former CEO Parag Agrawal and Bret Taylor- chair of Twitter’s board of directors has appeared online.

After formally taking over Twitter, Elon Musk sacked top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Now, a series of alleged conversations between the Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top Twitter executives – founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, former CEO Parag Agrawal and Bret Taylor- chair of Twitter’s board of directors has appeared online. The alleged chat and email messages are shared by Internal Tech Emails on Twitter. Here’s how things unfolded

April 6, 2022

Elon Musk: I have a ton of ideas, but Imk if I'm pushing too hard. I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.

Parag Agrawal: I want to hear all the ideas - and I'll tell you which ones I'll make progress on vs. not. And why.

Parag Agrawal: And in this phase — just good to spend as much time with you. + have my Product and Eng team talk to you to ingest information on both sides.

Elon Musk: I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions.

Elon Musk: I wrote heavy duty software for 20 years

Parag Agrawal: I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time.

Parag Agrawal: So I can answer many many of your questions.

Elon Musk: I interface way better with engineers who are able to do hardcore programming than with program manager / MBA types of people.

Parag Agrawal: in our next convo - treat me like an engineer instead of CEO and lets see where we get to. I'll know after that convo who might be the best engineer to connect you to.

Elon Musk: Frankly, I hate doing mgmt stuff. I kinda don't think anyone should be the boss of anyone. But I love helping solve technical/product design problems.

Elon Musk: You got it!

However, things started to go sound after Musk tweeted "Most of these “top" accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying?" three days after the alleged conversation. Wondering what may have happened next? Read on

April 9, 2022

Parag Agrawal: You are free to tweet "is Twitter dying?" or anything else about Twitter - but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context. Next time we speak, I'd like to you provide you perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it hurting our ability to do work. I hope the AMA will help people get to know you, to understand why you believe in Twitter, and to trust you - and I'd like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don't get distracted, but we aren't there right now.

Elon Musk: What did you get done this week?

Elon Musk: I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time.

Elon Musk: Will make an offer to take Twitter private.

A day later, Bret Taylor – former chair of Twitter's board of directors acknowledged Musk’s conversation with Parag and responded back saying:

April 10, 2022

Bret Taylor: Acknowledging your text with Parag yesterday that you are declining to join the board. This will be reflected in our 8-K tomorrow. I've asked our team to share a draft with your family office today. I'm looking forward to speaking today.

Elon Musk: Sounds good

Elon Musk: It is better, in my opinion, to take Twitter private, restructure and return to the public markets once that is done. That was also Jack's view when I talked to him.

The conversation continues on April 13, 2022 as:

Elon Musk: After several days of deliberation — this is obviously a matter of serious gravity — I have decided to move forward with taking Twitter private. I will send you an offer letter tonight, which will be public in the morning. Happy to connect you with my team if you have any questions. Thanks, Elon

Bret Taylor: Acknowledged

Bret Taylor: Confirming I received your email. Also, please use going forward, my personal email.

Elon Musk: Will do

Musk then spoke to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey saying he need his help to make things better at Twitter.

April 26, 2022

Jack Dorsey: I want to make sure Parag is doing everything possible to build towards your goals until close. He is really great at getting things done when tasked with specific direction. Would it make sense for me you and him to get on a call to discuss next steps and get really clear on what's needed? He'd be able to move fast and clear then. Everyone is aligned and this will help even more.

Elon Musk: Sure

Jack Dorsey: great when is best for you? And please let me know where/if you want my help. I just want to make this amazing and feel bound to it

Elon Musk: How about 7pm Central?

Elon Musk: Your help would be much appreciated

Elon Musk: I agreed with everything you said to me

Jack Dorsey: Great! Will set up. I won't let this fail and will do whatever it takes. Its too critical to humanity.

Elon Musk: Absolutely

Elon Musk: You and I are in complete agreement. Parag is just moving far too slowly and trying to please people who will not be happy no matter what he does.

Jack Dorsey: At least it became clear that you can't work together. That was clarifying.

Elon Musk: Yeah

It is probably after this that Musk may have made up his mind to bring changes he made at Twitter on his first day of taking charge.

