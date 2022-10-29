Big reveal in Parag’s sacking! Messages between Elon Musk and Twitter execs leak

Parag Agrawal: You are free to tweet "is Twitter dying?" or anything else about Twitter - but it's my responsibility to tell you that it's not helping me make Twitter better in the current context. Next time we speak, I'd like to you provide you perspective on the level of internal distraction right now and how it hurting our ability to do work. I hope the AMA will help people get to know you, to understand why you believe in Twitter, and to trust you - and I'd like the company to get to a place where we are more resilient and don't get distracted, but we aren't there right now.