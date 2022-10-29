Big reveal in Parag’s sacking! Messages between Elon Musk and Twitter execs leak

After formally taking over Twitter, Elon Musk sacked top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal. Now, a series of alleged conversations between the Tesla CEO Elon Musk and top Twitter executives – founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, former CEO Parag Agrawal and Bret Taylor- chair of Twitter’s board of directors has appeared online. The alleged chat and email messages are shared by Internal Tech Emails on Twitter. Here’s how things unfolded
Elon Musk: I have a ton of ideas, but Imk if I'm pushing too hard. I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.
Parag Agrawal: I want to hear all the ideas - and I'll tell you which ones I'll make progress on vs. not. And why.
Parag Agrawal: And in this phase — just good to spend as much time with you. + have my Product and Eng team talk to you to ingest information on both sides.
Elon Musk: I would like to understand the technical details of the Twitter codebase. This will help me calibrate the dumbness of my suggestions.
Elon Musk: I wrote heavy duty software for 20 years
Parag Agrawal: I used to be CTO and have been in our codebase for a long time.