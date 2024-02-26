Big Tech Censorship Goes to the Supreme Court
The Editorial Board , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Feb 2024, 02:51 PM IST
SummaryFlorida and Texas want government to police free speech on social-media platforms. That never turns out well and it violates the First Amendment.
Can government tell Big Tech companies how to edit content and police their platforms? That’s the question before the Supreme Court on Monday in two cases with major First Amendment implications (Moody v. NetChoice and NetChoice v. Paxton).
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less