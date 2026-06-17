Mint Explainer: Big Tech seeks to sell cheaper AI. Can India benefit?

Why is Big Tech fixated on making AI cheaper?

When ChatGPT took over the world on 30 November 2022, generative AI was too expensive to run at scale—about $20 for a query of 1 million tokens (units of data that are processed and generated by AI models). The cost was simply too prohibitive to deploy at scale. As a result, companies conducted pilot projects with limited budgets over the past four years to see proof of the technology.