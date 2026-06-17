Mint Explainer: Big Tech seeks to sell cheaper AI. Can India benefit?

Big Tech is spending billions of dollars to lower the cost of training and running AI models. For these giants, controlling all parts of the AI ecosystem gives them a significant cost advantage. Can this help them sell AI at scale globally? Where does India stand in this journey? Mint explains.
Why is Big Tech fixated on making AI cheaper?
When ChatGPT took over the world on 30 November 2022, generative AI was too expensive to run at scale—about $20 for a query of 1 million tokens (units of data that are processed and generated by AI models). The cost was simply too prohibitive to deploy at scale. As a result, companies conducted pilot projects with limited budgets over the past four years to see proof of the technology.
After three full fiscals, tech firms realized they cannot monetize AI unless they can run the tech at scale for a fraction of the cost. Therefore, both Google and Microsoft’s annual events this year focused on selling AI rather than fundamental innovation.
Does this mean AI will become more affordable for all?
Yes. Brokerage BMO Capital Markets said on 10 June AI will continue to become cheaper. It said token prices have fallen by 75%, which means companies can use 3-4x more AI workloads than before.
Graphics processing unit-maker Nvidia expects custom chips to crash AI costs further. AI is projected to become significantly more affordable in the next three years. This is key for AI companies to sustain their work.
Anthropic expects its first profitable quarter this June—after having raised $133 billion ( ₹12.6 trillion) to date. OpenAI, having raised $190 billion ( ₹18.2 trillion), is yet to show profits.