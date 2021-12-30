Big Tech faces an antitrust reckoning

In 2020, the European Commission proposed the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which seeks to give it new powers to regulate tech giants and other “gatekeeper" companies that connect businesses to end-users. The DMA stems from the recognition that existing antitrust enforcement actions have not made digital markets more competitive. It would allow the EU to ban outright a set of digital gatekeepers’ practices, such as self-preferencing or the use of competitor data. The law will likely be adopted in 2022, whereupon it will have a global impact. Through a phenomenon known as the “Brussels effect", large multinational companies often extend EU rules to their operations globally. The tech companies are already bracing for impact.