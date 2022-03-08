Big Tech is spending billions on AI research. Investors should keep an eye out

Facebook parent Meta occupies the lane in the AI race dedicated to scaling data and computing power. Deep learning is a form of AI designed to mimic aspects of human neurons. It took off in 2010 when the ImageNet project proved it was possible to use two GPUs developed by Nvidia to train a large AI model to recognize labeled images, said Kyunghyun Cho, a co-founder of the startup Prescient Design and an associate professor of computer and data science at New York University.