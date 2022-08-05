Big tech is the West’s surprise weapon in competition with Russia, China

In an interview in Davos, Switzerland, this past May, Mr. Fedorov said technology comes in two ideological paradigms. In the first, he said through a translator, “data are property of citizens themselves. The other paradigm looks at those data as the property of the state. This second paradigm, you can find it in Russia, in China." Ukraine is throwing in its lot with the first paradigm, and that is reflected in the companies with which it does business.