Big Tech, media outlets spar over news circulation

While the matter sounds simple, it may actually have multiple layers to it. One could argue that news publishers depend on search engines and social media to get traffic, which means they are using the service Big Tech provides, and hence should pay for that service. In the current scheme of things, they pay for it by sharing a major part of ad revenues with these companies. However, the traffic to news publishers from these platforms is determined by the algorithms, which means they are the ones who should be paying for using the content provided by publishers—since they don’t create content in the first place.