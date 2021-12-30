Big Tech’s $10 trillion bet on politics as usual

To be sure, not all regulations would be fatal. For their “base case" scenario, Morgan Stanley’s analysts predicted “plausible U.S. policy outcomes will focus more on data transparency and content moderation than portability and antitrust issues." And there is the lobbying and legal muscle of the companies themselves; Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta have more than $250 billion in cash net of debt between them and have shown an increasing willingness to play the influence game. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday on how Meta successfully played Republicans and Democrats against each other as part of its response to the publication’s “Facebook Files" project, which detailed the company’s in-depth knowledge on the harmful effects of its platform.