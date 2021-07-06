Big Tech threatens to unfriend Hong Kong

One potential impact is on staffing for global companies with outposts in Hong Kong. For many non-Chinese employees in the city, the new national security legislation has little direct impact on their daily lives, but Google and Facebook are services that many foreign residents use regularly. Expatriates living in mainland China are reliant on virtual private networks to disguise their location to access such services. Those networks can be finicky and the Chinese government actively attempts to disrupt them, often causing slow and unreliable connections for everyday tasks such as Google searches.

