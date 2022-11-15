Bigbasket the 4th most used password in India, says report

New Delhi: Indian internet users continue to use easily hackable password options such as “password" and its variants such as “Password@123," “password123," “Password@1," and “password1" to secure their online accounts, claims a report on most common passwords of 2022 by Nord Secuirty’s password manager arm NordPass. In 2022, “password" alone was used 4.9 million times by users globally and 3.4 million times in India. The second most favoured password in India “123456" was used 166,757 times, while Bigbasket, which was the fourth most used password, was used 75,081 times.

