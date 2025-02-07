Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has expressed concerns over Elon Musk’s recent announcement regarding the closure of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), warning that it could have dire global consequences.

As per the publication, speaking in a series of media appearances to promote his new bookSource Code, Gates lauded Musk’s intelligence and contributions to the private sector but criticised his political endorsements and government policies.

In an interview onThe View, Gates stated that USAID plays a crucial role in global humanitarian efforts and shutting it down could lead to “literally millions of deaths.”

“Elon’s private sector work has been incredibly innovative and fantastic,” Gates acknowledged. “But when business leaders enter government, they don’t always take the time to understand why certain institutions exist. I’m particularly worried about USAID because my foundation partners with them on nutrition, vaccine distribution, and other vital programmes.”

Reportedly, he further stressed the agency’s importance, dismissing any notion that it was corrupt or inefficient. “The people working there are dedicated professionals, not some kind of villains. If we allow this shutdown to proceed, millions of lives could be at risk.”

During a separate CNN interview, Gates reportedly reiterated his disappointment with Musk’s decision but remained open to collaboration. “The idea of reviewing departments, using technology smartly, and optimising efficiency is sound,” Gates said. “However, immediately branding an entire organisation as corrupt and shutting it down without due diligence is far too reckless.”

According to the report, beyond the USAID controversy, Gates also addressed Musk’s recent endorsement of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party. He dismissed the move as “insane nonsense,” adding to the growing list of concerns over Musk’s political and administrative decisions.

While Gates maintained that he respects Musk’s intellect and achievements, he emphasised that public policy requires careful analysis and a measured approach—something he believes Musk is currently lacking.