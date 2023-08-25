Microsoft founder Bill Gates has wished Windows a happy 28th Birthday on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) while sharing glimpses of the Windows 95 launch party which was held almost 3 decades ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: 'Met an incredible force on my trip to India, delivering hope': Bill Gates lauds postmaster In a post on X, Gates wrote, "Some memories stick with you forever. Others follow you around the internet for 28 years. Happy birthday"

In the attached GIF shared by Gates, the Microsoft founder could be seen grooving with the former CEO of the company Steve Ballmer.

Notably, Windows 95 was launched on August 24, 1995 amidst much fanfare. Popular artists and actors alongside Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer were present at the launch of the new operating system.

Some elements that were introduced in the Windows 95 are still prevalent in the latest version of Windows like iconic Start button and taskbar were first introduced in this operating system. The Windows 95 was also a 32-bit system which was a big leap in comparison to the previous Windows 3.1. Basic functions like naming multiple files was improved with the Windows 95.

Recently, Gates also shared some memories from his trip to India in March this year. In a recent LinkedIn post, Gates shared the story about a woman called Kusuma K who works at her local postal department in Bangalore. Gates called Kusuma "an incredible force of change" in his LinkedIn post that he shared two days ago.

He noted, “I met an incredible force for change on my trip to India: Kusuma K, a remarkable young woman working wonders at her local postal department".

The billionaire added, "India has been a leader in developing digital public infrastructure to accelerate inclusive financial development—enabling branch postmasters, like Kusuma K, to use smartphone devices and biometrics to offer banking services to customers across India,"

