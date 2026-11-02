Mint Primer | From SBI to Binance: why even the biggest financial platforms are under cyber siege

Recent incidents involving Binance and the State Bank of India show that no financial institution is immune to cyber threats. As banking and crypto platforms lean on sophisticated technologies, hackers are not far behind. They are targeting customer data, exposing vulnerabilities that can fuel fraud, identity theft and financial crime. Mint explains.
Recent incidents involving Binance and the State Bank of India show that no financial institution is immune to cyber threats. As banking and crypto platforms lean on sophisticated technologies, hackers are not far behind. They are targeting customer data, exposing vulnerabilities that can fuel fraud, identity theft and financial crime. Mint explains.
What happened at Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange?
In the biggest crypto hack in history, cyber criminals siphoned $6.3 billion from Binance platforms in just 20 minutes on 29 October. The hackers manipulated internal systems linked to transactions, approvals and withdrawals at the world’s largest crypto exchange.
What happened at Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange?
In the biggest crypto hack in history, cyber criminals siphoned $6.3 billion from Binance platforms in just 20 minutes on 29 October. The hackers manipulated internal systems linked to transactions, approvals and withdrawals at the world’s largest crypto exchange.
On 1 November, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation traced the theft to TraderTraitor, a North Korea hacking group that converted the stolen assets primarily into Ethereum. Binance said about 95% of the stolen assets have since been covered.
Binance, founded in China in 2017, allows users to buy, sell and trade digital assets. It had 335 million registered users globally and about $162.8 billion in assets in 2025.
How was State Bank of India (SBI) targeted recently?
SBI, India’s largest bank, disclosed on 21 October a suspected data breach after receiving alerts from CERT-In, the Defence Cyber Agency and its threat intelligence provider. About 375,000 records were found circulating on the dark web.
SBI identified 3,897 customer records containing personally identifiable information. The exposed details reportedly included names, mobile numbers, dates of birth, email addresses, residential addresses and loan-related metadata.
Core banking operations were not affected, neither was any money stolen. However, such information can be exploited for phishing, impersonation and social-engineering attacks targeting customers. An independent cybersecurity investigation is underway.
What system vulnerabilities lead to such incidents?
Today’s financial ecosystems are interconnected, making them vulnerable at multiple points. Weak passwords, compromised employee credentials, phishing attacks, insecure application programming interfaces, third-party vendor risks and misconfigured cloud systems are among common weak links.
Cybercriminals often exploit human error rather than sophisticated technical flaws. Financial institutions also manage massive amounts of customer data across numerous systems, creating a large attack surface. Legacy infrastructure coexisting with newer digital and AI platforms adds to the complexity and security challenge.
In many cases, stolen data originates not from a direct breach but from malware infections, credential theft or poorly secured partner ecosystems.
Will there be more cyberattacks in future?
Just days before the hack, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao wrote on X: “No crypto wallet is 100% safe. No tech is 100% secure.”
As financial services become more digital and AI-powered, cyberattacks are expected to increase. Criminal groups now use AI tools to scale attacks.
To strengthen security, banks, fintech firms and crypto exchanges must adopt a ‘zero-trust’ architecture, continuously verify users and devices, enforce multi-factor authentication, encrypt sensitive data, monitor networks in real time and conduct frequent security audits.
Stronger security across networks is equally critical. Employee training, customer awareness, threat intelligence sharing and rapid incident response capabilities are essential components of cyber defence.
Will quantum computing make financial ecosystems more vulnerable to attacks by cyber criminals? What can users, banks do?
Powerful quantum machines may be able to break some of today's widely used encryption standards. While such capabilities are not yet commercially available at scale, regulators and cybersecurity experts are already preparing for ‘post-quantum’ security.
Banks should start testing quantum-resistant algorithms and plan migration strategies. Financial institutions will need crypto-agility, enabling them to replace encryption methods quickly as standards evolve.
The SBI and Binance episodes show that cybersecurity is no longer merely an IT issue. It is a systemic financial-risk issue. As digital finance expands, resilience—not just innovation—will determine which institutions retain customer trust.