Binance to set up fund to support crypto ventures in liquidity crunch

Zhao’s move comes in the wake of the crash of FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges helmed by its erstwhile chief executive, Sam Bankman-Fried. The exchange saw its valuation crash last week, after reports emerged that it used investor and customer funds to take loans to invest in various business areas through its proprietary token, FTT. The move saw billions of dollars being wiped out due to the lack of liquidity on the exchange.