Binance’s new Live Trading Hub features allows traders show their positions in real time: here's how it works

Binance has launched a new interactive social feature for its broadcasting platform, Binance Square Live. The new feature called ‘Live Trading Hub’ allows streamers to publicly share and track real-time trading data on a live broadcast leaderboard.

Once the feature is enabled by a streamer, viewers can join a session and display their trading positions, profit and loss (PnL), and trade activity on a live leaderboard. The feature currently supports only USDT-M Delivery Futures data and may not be available in all regions.

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Here is everything you need to know about Binance's new feature:

How does Live Trading Hub work? The Live Trading Hub operates as a real-time dashboard integrated directly into a livestream. Streamers can activate Live Trading Hub before or during a livestream and choose between two visibility modes: New Positions, which only displays trades opened after joining the session, or All Positions, which also includes existing open positions.

Binance Live Trading Hub

After the session is active, streamers can view a real-time leaderboard where participants in the stream are ranked according to their PnL performance. Streamers can also monitor rankings, trade volume and position details while having the ability to remove participants if needed.

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In order to participate in the streams, users will need to have a balance of at least 10 USDT. The company noted that users can only join one Live Trading Hub session at a time. Each session can have a maximum of 100 participants.

Binance also claims that no personal data is revealed during the stream.

"Only USDT-M Delivery Futures data is shown. What's visible depends on the streamer's chosen mode. 'New Positions' only shows trades made after you joined, while 'All Positions' includes your existing positions."

The company said in a blog post.

The company also notes that leaving a livestream automatically exits the Live Trading Hub session, causing the user's trading data to disappear from the leaderboard.

How to set up a Live Trading Hub session? Livestream access on Binance Square is automatically unlocked for creators with over 1,000 followers. Eligible creators can enable Live Trading Hub before going live or mid-stream through the broadcast editor settings.

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Creators can set up the Live Trading Hub feature by following the guide below:

Open the broadcast editor on Binance Square Live

Toggle on Live Trading Hub

Select a mode: New Positions: Displays only trades opened after users join

All Positions: Displays current open positions along with new trades

Tap Save Binance notes that streamers are automatically added to the leaderboard once the feature is enabled.

In order to enable the feature mid-stream, creators can find and click on the Live Trading Hub button from the bottom toolbar. Then choose a display mode and save the settings to activate it.

Once a viewer joins the stream, their trading performance is broadcast to the room. The dashboard is split into three tabs: a main Leaderboard ranked by PnL, a Positions tab detailing open and closed trades, and a Trade Activity tab showing a live feed of all buy and sell actions.

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About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in