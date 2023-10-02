Bing Chat exploited by cybercriminals to spread malware, Microsoft users urged to exercise caution
Bing Chat's AI chatbot exploited by cybercriminals to spread malware through counterfeit advertisements. Users urged to exercise caution.
Bing Chat, an AI-powered chatbot, is facing a concerning issue as cybercriminals are utilizing it to disseminate malware-infected software installers promoting counterfeit websites. This alarming discovery of malware-laden software has been brought to light by the well-known cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, raising significant concerns about the potential harm it poses to users who unknowingly download such malicious content onto their devices.