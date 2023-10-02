Bing Chat, an AI-powered chatbot, is facing a concerning issue as cybercriminals are utilizing it to disseminate malware-infected software installers promoting counterfeit websites. This alarming discovery of malware-laden software has been brought to light by the well-known cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes, raising significant concerns about the potential harm it poses to users who unknowingly download such malicious content onto their devices.

The AI chatbot was introduced by Microsoft in early 2023, harnessing the capabilities of the GPT-4 language model to engage users in authentic conversations spanning a wide range of subjects. However, according to the report, during interactions with Bing Chat, advertisements manifest in the form of links. These links are exploited by malicious actors to disseminate malware.

As per the report, these compromised advertisements are identical to Advanced IP scanners. When users inquire with Bing Chat about software downloads, a link appears within the chat, alongside sponsored links at the top. Clicking on these sponsored links directs users to a website employing sophisticated methods to differentiate between human users and automated bots or crawlers. If recognized as a genuine human visitor, they are subsequently redirected to a deceptive website with the URL 'advenced-ip-scanner[.]com.' On this deceptive site, users encounter a deceptive prompt urging them to download an installer, which, regrettably, contains malicious software.

Bing Chat users must exercise heightened vigilance when engaging with links provided by the chatbot. While Bing Chat is a valuable information source, it is essential to acknowledge and take precautions against the potential dangers posed by counterfeit advertisements.

A practical measure for users to consider is utilizing conventional search engines, as they typically present sponsored ads in a more transparent fashion. Additionally, taking the proactive step of installing an ad blocker can effectively safeguard devices against malicious advertisements, thereby reducing the likelihood of inadvertently promoting harmful websites.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!