Black Friday deal: MacBook Air M4 at ₹55,911? How to grab this crazy offer

Grab the M4 MacBook Air at Croma this Black Friday for almost half its price. With student discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, customers can get a stellar deal on the Apple laptop. Here's how to avail it and three reasons to buy.

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Nov 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>99,900, the MacBook Air M4 is already a premium device. During the Black Friday sale, Apple’s Student Teacher offer reduces the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>88,911.
Launched in India at ₹99,900, the MacBook Air M4 is already a premium device. During the Black Friday sale, Apple’s Student Teacher offer reduces the price to ₹88,911.

Black Friday is proving to be an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices. Among the standout offers this year is the M4 MacBook Air, now available at Croma for almost half its original price. Here is everything you need to know about the deal.

Massive savings on the M4 MacBook Air

Launched in India at 99,900, the MacBook Air M4 is already a premium device. During the Black Friday sale, Apple’s Student Teacher offer reduces the price to 88,911. Croma sweetens the deal further with bank discounts worth 10,000. Customers trading in an old PC or Mac can claim up to 13,000 in exchange value, bringing the effective price down to 55,911. The offer is valid until 30 November.

You may be interested in

Discount

6% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹93900

₹99900

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹93900

₹99900

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Sky Blue

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Sky Blue

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹112900

₹119900

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black

Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
  • Check10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
  • Check35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
Amazon

₹164490

₹169900

Get This

Discount

6% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹117900

₹124900

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹139990

₹144900

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Silver

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check24GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹159990

₹164900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release,M2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release,M2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear

  • CheckEooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID
  • Check2025 2024 2022 Release
  • CheckM2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear
Amazon

₹716

₹900

Get This

Discount

76% OFF

Dyazo Hard Shell Case Compatible for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2025 2024 2023 2022 Release M4 A3240 | M3 A3113 | M2 A2681 | Ultra Slim Laptop Protective Plastic Cover Case (Transparent Black)

Dyazo Hard Shell Case Compatible for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2025 2024 2023 2022 Release M4 A3240 | M3 A3113 | M2 A2681 | Ultra Slim Laptop Protective Plastic Cover Case (Transparent Black)

  • CheckDyazo Hard Shell Case Compatible for MacBook Air 13.6 inch Case 2025 2024 2023 2022 Release M4 A3240 | M3 A3113 | M2 A2681 | Ultra Slim Laptop Protective Plastic Cover Case (Transparent Black)
Amazon

₹499

₹2099

Get This

Discount

59% OFF

Saco Case Compatible for MacBook Air 15/15.3-Inch (2025-2023) M4 A3241, M3 A3114, M2 A2941 – Plastic Hard Shell Cover with Liquid Retina Display & Touch ID, Crystal Clear Protective Case

Saco Case Compatible for MacBook Air 15/15.3-Inch (2025-2023) M4 A3241, M3 A3114, M2 A2941 – Plastic Hard Shell Cover with Liquid Retina Display & Touch ID, Crystal Clear Protective Case

  • CheckSaco Case Compatible for MacBook Air 15/15.3-Inch (2025-2023) M4 A3241
  • CheckM3 A3114
  • CheckM2 A2941 – Plastic Hard Shell Cover with Liquid Retina Display & Touch ID
Amazon

₹825

₹1999

Get This

MacBook Air M4 specifications

The MacBook Air M4 maintains the iconic slim profile Apple is known for. Its all-aluminium body exudes a premium feel while remaining lightweight and portable. Connectivity options are practical, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MagSafe port offers added convenience by safely detaching if the charging cable is pulled accidentally.

Also Read | Big Black Friday price drops on iPhone 16, iPhone 17, iPhone Air: All deals here

Powered by Apple’s M4 chipset, the MacBook Air is ideal for both everyday computing and creative tasks. Its fanless design ensures quiet operation even during heavy multitasking. Users can expect smooth performance across productivity apps, content creation, and general browsing.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports the P3 wide colour gamut, making it a solid choice for photography and editing. While it uses an LCD panel rather than OLED, it delivers excellent brightness, clarity, and colour accuracy for its price segment.

One of the MacBook Air M4’s standout features is battery life. Thanks to Apple silicon, the laptop can last over 10 hours on a single charge, even during intensive multitasking, keeping it ahead of most Windows competitors.

Also Read | Croma Black Friday deals: 5 Best deals on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss

Three reasons to buy the M4 MacBook Air

  1. Affordable During Black Friday – With student discounts, bank offers, and exchange bonuses, buyers can save nearly half the retail price.
  2. Lightweight and Premium Design – The iconic aluminium body and practical ports make it both stylish and functional.
  3. Long Battery Life and Powerful Performance – The fanless M4 chipset ensures quiet, efficient operation for both work and creative tasks.

The Black Friday deal on the MacBook Air M4 is a rare opportunity for users seeking a high-performance, premium laptop at a significantly reduced price.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsBlack Friday deal: MacBook Air M4 at ₹55,911? How to grab this crazy offer
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.