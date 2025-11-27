Black Friday deal: MacBook Air M4 at ₹55,911? How to grab this crazy offer

Black Friday is proving to be an ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices. Among the standout offers this year is the M4 MacBook Air, now available at Croma for almost half its original price. Here is everything you need to know about the deal.
Launched in India at ₹99,900, the MacBook Air M4 is already a premium device. During the Black Friday sale, Apple’s Student Teacher offer reduces the price to ₹88,911. Croma sweetens the deal further with bank discounts worth ₹10,000. Customers trading in an old PC or Mac can claim up to ₹13,000 in exchange value, bringing the effective price down to ₹55,911. The offer is valid until 30 November.
The MacBook Air M4 maintains the iconic slim profile Apple is known for. Its all-aluminium body exudes a premium feel while remaining lightweight and portable. Connectivity options are practical, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The MagSafe port offers added convenience by safely detaching if the charging cable is pulled accidentally.
Powered by Apple’s M4 chipset, the MacBook Air is ideal for both everyday computing and creative tasks. Its fanless design ensures quiet operation even during heavy multitasking. Users can expect smooth performance across productivity apps, content creation, and general browsing.
The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports the P3 wide colour gamut, making it a solid choice for photography and editing. While it uses an LCD panel rather than OLED, it delivers excellent brightness, clarity, and colour accuracy for its price segment.
One of the MacBook Air M4’s standout features is battery life. Thanks to Apple silicon, the laptop can last over 10 hours on a single charge, even during intensive multitasking, keeping it ahead of most Windows competitors.
The Black Friday deal on the MacBook Air M4 is a rare opportunity for users seeking a high-performance, premium laptop at a significantly reduced price.
