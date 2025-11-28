Black Friday deals: Massive deals on Apple MacBook Air M4, Apple Watch SE, AirTag and more

Every year, Black Friday turns the tech world into a bargain hunter’s playground and 2025 is no exception. While Apple itself almost never budges on price, major retailers are breaking tradition with some of the steepest markdowns we have seen on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches. With record-low deals rolling out across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, this year’s sale event has become one of the best opportunities for shoppers to grab premium Apple gear without paying premium prices.

MacBook Air M4 The 13-inch MacBook Air (M4, 2025) — the laptop many experts recommend as the best choice for most users — is now available for $750 on Amazon, down from its typical $820. The current-generation model features a sleeker design, a sharper 12 MP webcam, and enough power to handle everything from coding to 4K video edits. With its bright display, reliable keyboard, and MagSafe charging, it stands out as the best-value MacBook of the season.

iPads iPad (11th Gen) Now $275 Apple’s latest entry-level iPad, the 11-inch 11th Gen model with 128 GB storage, has dropped to $275 at Amazon and Walmart (pink variant). The tablet offers smooth performance, a USB-C port, a vibrant display, and roughly 10 hours of battery life — making it an excellent all-rounder for casual users, students, and families.

iPad Pro (M5) For power users, the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5, 256 GB) is now $900 at both Amazon and Best Buy. With laptop-class performance, an OLED display, and improved multitasking thanks to iPadOS 26, it remains the go-to pick for artists, designers, and professionals. It shines as a secondary creative device, though it still isn’t an ideal laptop replacement for coding or productivity-heavy workflows.

Apple Watch Apple Watch SE 3rd Gen Down to $200 The newly refreshed Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) has fallen to $200 — a rare discount for a newly launched Apple wearable. With an always-on display, the latest S10 processor, and a full suite of fitness and safety features, it’s the best-value smartwatch for iPhone owners this year.

Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $340 For buyers wanting a more premium experience, the Apple Watch Series 11 is discounted to $340. It offers a larger, more durable display, advanced health tracking — including FDA-cleared hypertension monitoring — and improved battery life of up to 36 hours. The additional screen real estate also makes typing and reading notifications easier.

View full Image Check out the best deals on Black Friday Sale. ( AI-generated graphic )

AirPods Max and AirTags AirPods Max for as Low as $220 Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones have reached two very different lows this season:

$220 at Walmart

$400 at Amazon

Known for strong noise cancellation and rich audio quality, the AirPods Max remain a top pick for Apple loyalists.

AirTags Four-Pack at $65 A four-pack of AirTags has dropped to $65, making it one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade to Apple’s reliable item-tracking ecosystem.