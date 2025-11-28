Black Friday deals: Massive deals on Apple MacBook Air M4, Apple Watch SE, AirTag and more

Black Friday 2025 is delivering rare, record-low prices on Apple products across Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. From steep discounts on MacBooks and iPads to major price drops on Apple Watches, AirPods Max, and AirTags, shoppers can finally grab premium Apple gear for less. Here are the best deals.

Updated28 Nov 2025, 07:47 AM IST
The newly refreshed Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) has fallen to $200 — a rare discount for a newly launched Apple wearable.

Every year, Black Friday turns the tech world into a bargain hunter’s playground and 2025 is no exception. While Apple itself almost never budges on price, major retailers are breaking tradition with some of the steepest markdowns we have seen on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and Apple Watches. With record-low deals rolling out across Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, this year’s sale event has become one of the best opportunities for shoppers to grab premium Apple gear without paying premium prices.

MacBook Air M4

The 13-inch MacBook Air (M4, 2025) — the laptop many experts recommend as the best choice for most users — is now available for $750 on Amazon, down from its typical $820. The current-generation model features a sleeker design, a sharper 12 MP webcam, and enough power to handle everything from coding to 4K video edits. With its bright display, reliable keyboard, and MagSafe charging, it stands out as the best-value MacBook of the season.

Discount

5% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Sky Blue

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹94990

₹99900

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Midnight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 8-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹94990

₹99900

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check24GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹159990

₹164900

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 256GB) - Starlight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹119490

₹124900

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Midnight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (13-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹114990

₹119900

Get This

Discount

4% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch, Apple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB) - Starlight

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch
  • CheckApple M4 chip with 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU
  • Check16GB Unified Memory
Amazon

₹138490

₹144900

Get This

Discount

20% OFF

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release,M2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear

EooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release,M2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear

  • CheckEooCoo Case Compatible for New MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID
  • Check2025 2024 2022 Release
  • CheckM2 M3 M4 Air 13'' Laptop Protective Plastic Hard Shell Cover Smooth-Crystal Clear
Amazon

₹716

₹900

Get This

Discount

3% OFF

Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black

Apple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip, 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display, 24GB Unified Memory, 1TB SSD Storage; Space Black

  • CheckApple 2025 MacBook Pro Laptop with M5 chip
  • Check10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
  • Check35.97 cm (14.2″) Liquid Retina XDR Display
Amazon

₹202990

₹209900

Get This

Discount

67% OFF

HASTHIP® Laptop Case Cover for New MacBook Air 13.6 Inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 Retina Display&Touch ID 2025 2024 2022 Mac Book 13.6 Inch Case for Apple Clear Plastic Hard Shell Cover Protective

HASTHIP® Laptop Case Cover for New MacBook Air 13.6 Inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 Retina Display&Touch ID 2025 2024 2022 Mac Book 13.6 Inch Case for Apple Clear Plastic Hard Shell Cover Protective

  • CheckHASTHIP® Laptop Case Cover for New MacBook Air 13.6 Inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 Retina Display&Touch ID 2025 2024 2022 Mac Book 13.6 Inch Case for Apple Clear Plastic Hard Shell Cover Protective
Amazon

₹588

₹1799

Get This

Discount

60% OFF

Tukzer Laptop Hard Shell Case Cover Compatible for New Apple MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release, M4 M3 M2 Air 13" with Anti Slip Feet Pads-Clear

Tukzer Laptop Hard Shell Case Cover Compatible for New Apple MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID,2025 2024 2022 Release, M4 M3 M2 Air 13" with Anti Slip Feet Pads-Clear

  • CheckTukzer Laptop Hard Shell Case Cover Compatible for New Apple MacBook Air 13.6 inch M4 A3240 M3 A3113 M2 A2681 with Touch ID
  • Check2025 2024 2022 Release
  • CheckM4 M3 M2 Air 13" with Anti Slip Feet Pads-Clear
Amazon

₹599

₹1499

Get This

iPads

iPad (11th Gen) Now $275

Apple’s latest entry-level iPad, the 11-inch 11th Gen model with 128 GB storage, has dropped to $275 at Amazon and Walmart (pink variant). The tablet offers smooth performance, a USB-C port, a vibrant display, and roughly 10 hours of battery life — making it an excellent all-rounder for casual users, students, and families.

iPad Pro (M5)

For power users, the 11-inch iPad Pro (M5, 256 GB) is now $900 at both Amazon and Best Buy. With laptop-class performance, an OLED display, and improved multitasking thanks to iPadOS 26, it remains the go-to pick for artists, designers, and professionals. It shines as a secondary creative device, though it still isn’t an ideal laptop replacement for coding or productivity-heavy workflows.

Also Read | 2,000+ fake Black Friday stores exposed – scammers imitate Amazon, Samsung, more

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 3rd Gen Down to $200

The newly refreshed Apple Watch SE (3rd Gen) has fallen to $200 — a rare discount for a newly launched Apple wearable. With an always-on display, the latest S10 processor, and a full suite of fitness and safety features, it’s the best-value smartwatch for iPhone owners this year.

Apple Watch Series 11 Drops to $340

For buyers wanting a more premium experience, the Apple Watch Series 11 is discounted to $340. It offers a larger, more durable display, advanced health tracking — including FDA-cleared hypertension monitoring — and improved battery life of up to 36 hours. The additional screen real estate also makes typing and reading notifications easier.

View full Image
Check out the best deals on Black Friday Sale.
(AI-generated graphic)

AirPods Max and AirTags

AirPods Max for as Low as $220

Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones have reached two very different lows this season:

  • $220 at Walmart
  • $400 at Amazon
    Known for strong noise cancellation and rich audio quality, the AirPods Max remain a top pick for Apple loyalists.

Also Read | 5 Top tech picks from Amazon’s early Black Friday Sale. Check them out!

AirTags Four-Pack at $65

A four-pack of AirTags has dropped to $65, making it one of the most budget-friendly ways to upgrade to Apple’s reliable item-tracking ecosystem.

Key Takeaways
  • Black Friday 2025 offers unprecedented discounts on Apple products.
  • The MacBook Air M4 is highly recommended for its value and performance.
  • The Apple Watch SE is a standout deal for fitness enthusiasts and iPhone users.
