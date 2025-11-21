Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on iPhone 13, 15, 16 and more — check the offers

Vijay Sales has opened its Black Friday Sale with broad discounts across televisions, audio gear and laptops, but it is the iPhone offers that are drawing the most attention. Price cuts on Apple devices are uncommon at this stage of the product cycle, which makes the retailer’s latest deals especially notable for shoppers waiting for a genuine reduction rather than token festive pricing. The sale includes models as old as the iPhone 13 and runs up to the current flagship, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving buyers options across budgets.

iPhone 13 becomes the most affordable pick The iPhone 13 stands out as the entry point for anyone wanting an Apple handset without overspending. Vijay Sales has listed the device at ₹44,990, down from its MRP of ₹49,900. ICICI and SBI cardholders can claim an additional ₹5,000 instant discount, which brings the effective cost to ₹39,900. Although the model is ageing, it remains capable for day to day tasks and serves as a value choice for buyers entering the ecosystem.

iPhone 15 discounted with additional bank offers Those willing to spend a little more can look at the iPhone 15, now available at ₹55,690 during the sale. The price represents a ₹4,210 reduction from its official figure of ₹59,900. With the same bank cards, another ₹2,000 can be deducted, reducing the final amount to ₹53,690. With a brighter display, improved cameras and the move to USB-C, the handset offers better longevity than the iPhone 13 and suits buyers seeking a more future-proof option.

iPhone 16 gets a modest but meaningful cut Vijay Sales has also applied savings to the newer iPhone 16. The model is listed at ₹66,490, compared with its original price of ₹69,900, which translates to a ₹3,410 markdown. Customers using eligible bank cards can secure an extra ₹4,000 reduction, taking the effective price to ₹62,490. Given the freshness of the device, even a small discount makes it appealing for those wanting the latest hardware without paying the full retail rate.

The Black Friday Sale is now live, and with these offers in place, Apple fans have a rare window to pick up a new iPhone at more accessible prices.