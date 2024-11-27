Black Friday, a US tradition, has become a global shopping event marked by deep discounts. This year, it falls on November 29, kicking off the holiday shopping season with enticing offers.

A United States tradition that has gone global, the “Black Friday" shopping phenomenon offers buyers deep discounts and bustling sales. It traditionally marks the start of the US holiday shopping season, falling on the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it lands on November 29, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

And in the US, India, and across the world retailers are set to offer pocket-friendly discounts to draw millions of eager shoppers. We take a look at some of the offers available in India.

Top Black Friday Sales, Discount and Offers Samsung Black Friday Sale: Tech giant Samsung has launched its Black Friday sale in India, offering significant price reductions on its premium flagship smartphones. The sale began on November 23. It went live on Samsung’s official website and through its retail partners, including Flipkart, Amazon, and other physical stores across India. As part of the Black Friday bonanza, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is now available starting at ₹1,44,999, a reduction from its original price of ₹1,64,999. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 can be purchased for ₹89,999, down from ₹1,09,999. Both models come with attractive 24-month no-cost EMI options, with monthly payments starting as low as Rs. 2,500 for the Flip and Rs. 4,028 for the Fold. See details here. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BoB Credit card offers: Bank of Baroda's BOBCARD is offering discounts up to 25 per cent on purchases from e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Jiomart, Croma, Paytm, during the Black Friday and Winter season sales. Most of these discounts are available on a broad spectrum of categories, including travel, shopping for the latest mobile phones, laptops, washing machines, air conditioners, fashion and beauty items, etc. BOBCARD customers get 10% Instant Discount up to Rs1,500 + Additional ₹750 Off on EMI Purchase of ₹25,000 & above on Flipkart. Offer applicable on Full Payment and EMI. Offer Period: 19th December 2024 to 24th November 2024

Additionally, BOBCARD customers can also avail discount on Flipkart Grocery, Flipkart Minutes, purchasing two-wheelers from the platform, and on EMI payments above ₹25,000.

They also get 10 per cent Instant Discount up to ₹1,500 + Additional ₹500 off on EMI purchase of ₹30,000 for nine months and above on Amazon. Minimum Transaction ₹5000. The offer will be applicable till November 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jiomart Electronics Black Friday Sale: This gives customers 10% Instant Discount up to ₹ 2000, full Payment & EMI, Sitewide except grocery, Velocity is once per card during the offer period valid till November 29.

Black Friday Croma Sale: Offers 10% Instant Discount up to ₹ 4,000 on minimum transaction value of Rs. 15,000 from November 28-December 1, 2024. There is brands exclusion: Apple, OnePlus, Nothing, Xiaomi, TCL.

Flipkart Black Friday Sale: Among the most eye-catching offers, the iPhone 15 will be available at an effective price of ₹ 57,749, a significant reduction from its original launch price of ₹ 79,900. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is set to cost ₹ 65,999, while the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max will see its price drop to ₹ 1,23,999, down from ₹ 1,59,999. For those seeking value-for-money options, the Moto G85 will receive a ₹1,000 discount, bringing its effective price to ₹16,999. The Moto Edge 50 Pro will cost ₹29,999, while Vivo’s V30 Pro will drop to ₹33,999, a notable markdown from its initial price of ₹41,999. Budget-conscious buyers can also look forward to the CMF Phone 1, which is expected to be on sale for just ₹13,999.

Other devices, including the Moto Edge 50 Fusion, Vivo T3 Ultra, Nothing Phone 2a Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Realme P1, Vivo T3, Realme 12X, and Moto Edge 50 Neo, will also feature discounted prices. Details of these offers and additional electronics deals are expected to be revealed soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata CLiQ Black Friday Sale: Tata CLiQ Fashion, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette have announced their highly anticipated annual Black Friday Sale. Scheduled from November 23 to December 2, 2024, the sale will offer consumers exclusive offers to limited-hour flash deals. Offers range from 30-80 per cent off on branded clothing and shoes, 50 per cent off on watches, 55 per cent off on jewellery, and between 25-45 per cent off in the home category. Further, makeup has 15-60 per cent off. In the luxury category discounts range from 30-70 per cent across brands and items.

There is also a 10% instant discount on ICICI Bank, and American Express, and RBL Bank credit cards.