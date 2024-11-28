The Black Friday Sale has officially begun in India, with major e-commerce platforms like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon rolling out exciting deals. Shoppers can grab significant discounts on popular smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Google Pixel 8a, Vivo V40e, and more.

Here is a curated list of smartphones available at attractive prices during this Black Friday Sale.

Apple iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 (128GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹74,990 instead of ₹79,900 on Vijay Sales. Customers can expect an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 using an ICICI Bank Credit card, SBI credit card, or other credit card.

Vivo V40e 5G

The Vivo V40e 5G (8GB RAM and 256 ROM) variant is currently priced at ₹30,999 instead of ₹35,999 on Croma. Customers using Kotak Bank credit cards and other cards can expect an instant discount of up to ₹2500.

Google Pixel 8a

The Google Pixel 8a (8GB RAM AND 256GB Storage) variant is priced at ₹41999 instead of ₹59999. Customers using an ICICI Bank credit card can expect an instant discount of up to ₹2000.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

The iPhone 15 Plus (128GB Storage) variant is priced at ₹65,499 instead of ₹79900. Customers using an Axis Bank credit card can expect a discount of up to ₹1250.

Apple iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 (128GB Storage) variant is currently priced at ₹58,749 instead of ₹69,900. Customers can expect a discount of up to ₹1250 for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions.

