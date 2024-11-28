Black Friday Sale: Deals on iPhone 16, Google Pixel 8a, Vivo V40e 5G and more
The Black Friday Sale has officially begun in India, with major e-commerce platforms like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon rolling out exciting deals. Shoppers can grab significant discounts on popular smartphones such as the iPhone 16, Google Pixel 8a, Vivo V40e, and more.