Black Friday sale on Flipkart: Offers on iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and others

1 min read . 05:30 PM ISTLivemint
Flipkart Black Friday sale will continue till Nov 30

  • Flipkart Black Friday sale started today and will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to discounts on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards.

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale started today and will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here’s a look at offers on Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and other smartphones

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price of 62,999 (base model) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. There is a discount of up to 17,500 on exchanging old phones. The handset features a 12MP dual camera setup on the back.

Nothing Phone (1)

The 8GB+128GB storage model of Nothing Phone (1) is selling at 27,499 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and has a 6.55-inch full HD+ screen. It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and runs Android 12 operating system. The handset boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 is listed at 59,999 on Flipkart. With current bank discounts and offers, the phone can be purchased at as low as 51,499. The smartphone comes powered by the company’s own Tensor G2 processor and houses a 4,270mAh battery. Buyers will get a dual camera on the back with a 50MP main camera and a 12MP secondary camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available at a discounted price of 55,499 as part of Black Friday sale on Flipkart. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. There is a triple camera setup on the back. It consists of a 50MP primary camera paired with 12MP and 10MP sensors.

