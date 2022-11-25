Black Friday sale on Flipkart: Offers on iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and others

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running Black Friday sale on its platform. The sale started today and will last till November 30. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get up to 12% discount on smartphone purchases made using ICICI Bank cards, Kotak Bank cards and Citi Bank cards. The e-tailer is also giving exchange offers, no-cost EMI and screen damage protection during the sale. There is Flipkart Pay Later buying option as well. Here’s a look at offers on Apple iPhone 13, Nothing Phone (1) and other smartphones

