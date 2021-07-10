Blaupunkt new 'Made in India' Android smart TVs start at 14,999. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: German consumer electronics company Blaupunkt launched four ‘Made-in-India’ Android TV models in India this week. The brand has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Indian contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL). As per the licensing contract, Blaupunkt’s manufacturing, branding, designing, packaging, and retailing supply chain will be handled by SPPL. The products will be available to customers from today on Flipkart.

The 32-inch version is available at ₹14,999 and is powered by Android 9. The TV comes with 40W speaker output blasting through 2 speakers, and 1 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM.

The 42- inch FHD Android TV is priced at ₹21,999 and also comes with Android 9 out of the box. This TV also features a 40W speaker output via 2 speakers. It also gets 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 43-inch model comes with a 50W speaker and is priced at ₹30,999. It has Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio with 4 speakers and has used Dolby MS12 sound technology that the company claims can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus. The model is powered by Android 10 and comes with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

The 55-inch model is priced at ₹40,999 and it comes with 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, Dolby MS12 sound technology. It comes with Android 10 out of the box along with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The TV also gets 4 speakers.

All the models have 5.0 Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports along with voice-enabled remote and ARM Cortex A53 Processor.

