Blizzard launches Diablo 2 'Reign of the Warlock': Price, Warlock skills, and new 'Terror Zone' features

Blizzard has released Reign of Warlock in Diablo II: Resurrected, marking the first major expansion in the franchise since its 2021 remaster. The update was announced by Microsoft during Diablo's 30th Anniversary Spotlight. Warlock is also the first new playable character in Diablo II in 25 years.

Reign of Warlock launched on Wednesday and is available across PC, PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. The game is priced at $24.99 or ₹1,874.

What's new with Diablo II: Reign of Warlock? Origin-wise, Warlocks are portrayed as dark scholars who hunt down lost knowledge to continue the legacy of the Vizjerei mage.

The official description for Warlock reads, “Warlock is a mysterious dark scholar who’s spent years studying their taboo craft in the shadows, but no longer. Wield their awesome power to bind demons and wreak havoc upon your foes.”

The new Warlock class in the game focuses on the ability to summon and bind demons. Demon binding allows the Warlock to enslave demons to their will and use them to fight alongside them as allies in battle.

The Warlock has the ability to summon three core demon types: the Goatman, the Tainted, and the Defiler. However, users will only have the choice of binding one demon at a time, meaning they will have an important decision to make.

Each demon has its own abilities and strengths that are enhanced by the Warlock's skills. The company says a Warlock who masters the art can bind any demon they encounter in battle or consume their enslaved demon and drain its life force to augment their own abilities.

The Warlock also brings a new unique combat style through Eldritch weapons, which allow the character to manipulate weapons with the potent magic of the mind. This includes imbuing weapons with powerful hexes that can cripple enemies, drain their life, or cause them to “violently explode in a burst of potent gore.”

Blizzard says a master of Eldritch arts can also create ethereal duplicates of their weapons or throw them with deadly accuracy. Moreover, the Warlock’s passive ability allows them to levitate their weapon in their right hand. This makes them the sole class in the game capable of wielding a two-handed weapon alongside an off-hand item simultaneously.

For those who prefer ranged destruction, the Chaos skill tree harnesses hellfire and the void. Players can conjure “Miasma” to fire deadly projectiles, unleash an “Apocalypse” to incinerate foes, or even tear the fabric of reality to open the “Abyss,” annihilating everything in the vicinity.