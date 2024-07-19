‘Blue screen of death’: Windows users face massive outage after new Crowdstrike update. All you need to know
Windows 10 users around the world are facing massive outages owing to a new Crowdstrike update, which is leading to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen. Reports suggest that the latest issue on Windows has led to massive outages across Airports, companies, banks and government offices across the world.