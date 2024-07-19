Windows 10 users around the world are facing massive outages owing to a new Crowdstrike update, which is leading to PCs getting stuck on the recovery screen. Reports suggest that the latest issue on Windows has led to massive outages across Airports, companies, banks and government offices across the world. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Users on social media shared images of their screen stuck on the recovery page with the message on the screen reading, “It looks like Windows didn’t load correctly. If you’d like to restart and try again, choose Restart my PC below."

Crowdstrike has also acknowledged the issue in a recent support page where it states that the recent crashes on Windows are related to problems with the Falcon n sensor. It stated, "CrowdStrike is aware of reports of crashes on Windows hosts related to the Falcon Sensor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Symptoms include hosts experiencing a bugcheck\blue screen error related to the Falcon Sensor. Our Engineering teams are actively working to resolve this issue and there is no need to open a support ticket." the company added

Netizens react to Blue Screen issues on windows: Netizens posts from around the globe suggest the Blue screen issue is something that is not limited to a specific country.

One user on X while intimating about the issue wrote, “Something super weird happening right now: just been called by several totally different media outlets in the last few minutes, all with Windows machines suddenly BSoD’ing (Blue Screen of Death). Anyone else seen this?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user from Malaysia posted about the issue on Reddit, stating, “Malaysia here, 70% of our laptops are down and stuck in boot, HQ from Japan ordered a company wide shutdown, someone's getting fireblasted for this shit lmao"

Meanwhile, another user on Reddit also suggested a possible solution to the issue, stating, “Update: Can confirm the below stops the BSOD Loop. Go into CMD from recovery options. change to C:\Windows\System32\Drivers. Rename Crowdstrike to Crowdstrike_Fucked. Start windows. Its not great but at least that means we can get some windows back..."

