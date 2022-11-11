Jesus Christ is now verified on Twitter! Is Blue tick strategy catastrophic?

Twitter has given verified status to Jesus Christ’s account with username @jesus that describes itself as ‘Carpenter, Healer, God’ in the bio. The account has been in existence since 2006. “so what elon is effectively saying is that this fella here @jesus can just spend 8 bucks a month and he is officially the son of the christian god? Like he is the REAL JESUS just like that?" comments one user.

