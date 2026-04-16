Bluesky down in US and UK? Thousands of users report outages - Check current status

Decentralised social media platform Bluesky is still down as thousands of users across US, UK reported outages on Thursday, as per Down Detector, a website that tracks outages.

According to Down Detector, 1221 reports of Bluesky outages were reported across US. In UK, there were 576 cases of outages as of 3:45 pm (local time).

Bluesky's official status page which is built to give updates on outages, also appeared to be affected.

What problems users are facing? According to a report by Independent, Bluesky is refusing to let users log in or to show them posts.

Some users struggled to log in at all, while others could only see blank posts instead of the usual feed of updates.

When was Bluesky launched? Bluesky was first introduced in 2019 as a project within Twitter, with the aim of creating a more decentralised social network. The two sites were split after the purchase by Elon Musk in 2022, and it launched a year later.