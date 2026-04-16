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Bluesky down in US and UK? Thousands of users report outages - Check current status

Bluesky down in US and UK? Thousands of users report outages. Read to find out more about the current status, details of the outage

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Apr 2026, 04:45 PM IST
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: In this photo illustration, the Bluesky logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on November 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The social media app Bluesky has seen its user base increase by 1.25 million since the U.S. Presidential elections as some people leave rival X, which is owned by Elon Musk. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: In this photo illustration, the Bluesky logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on November 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The social media app Bluesky has seen its user base increase by 1.25 million since the U.S. Presidential elections as some people leave rival X, which is owned by Elon Musk. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
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Decentralised social media platform Bluesky is still down as thousands of users across US, UK reported outages on Thursday, as per Down Detector, a website that tracks outages.

According to Down Detector, 1221 reports of Bluesky outages were reported across US. In UK, there were 576 cases of outages as of 3:45 pm (local time).

Bluesky's official status page which is built to give updates on outages, also appeared to be affected.

What problems users are facing?

According to a report by Independent, Bluesky is refusing to let users log in or to show them posts.

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Some users struggled to log in at all, while others could only see blank posts instead of the usual feed of updates.

When was Bluesky launched?

Bluesky was first introduced in 2019 as a project within Twitter, with the aim of creating a more decentralised social network. The two sites were split after the purchase by Elon Musk in 2022, and it launched a year later.

Since then, it has emerged as a popular alternative to what is now called X –  particularly among users who have been uncomfortable with Musk’s political views and the changes introduced on the platform, mentioned Independent's report.

 

 

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