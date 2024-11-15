Explore
Bluesky faces outage as Donald Trump’s win sparks mass exodus from Elon Musk’s X

Livemint

As millions flock to Bluesky amid user exodus from X, the platform faces potential troubles. Downdetector reported significant access issues on November 14 and 15, with outage reports peaking at 3:47 AM, though confirmation from the company is pending.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: In this photo illustration, the Bluesky logo is displayed on a cell phone and computer monitor on November 14, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The social media app Bluesky has seen its user base increase by 1.25 million since the U.S. Presidential elections as some people leave rival X, which is owned by Elon Musk. (Photo Illustration by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Photo by MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Bluesky is finally having its moment as millions of users flock on the platform as its biggest rival X (formerly Twitter), seees an increasing exodus from users post Donald Trump's win. However, with the increased attention, it seems that there are some troubles brewing for the platform as well. 

Outage tracking website downdetector reported that thousands of users were having trouble in accessing the platform on November 14 and 15. While the company is yet to officially confirm the outage, it seems the worst may be already over as Downdetector data shows outage reports peaking at 3:47am. 

Published: 15 Nov 2024, 10:06 AM IST
