Bluesky is finally having its moment as millions of users flock on the platform as its biggest rival X (formerly Twitter), seees an increasing exodus from users post Donald Trump's win. However, with the increased attention, it seems that there are some troubles brewing for the platform as well.

Outage tracking website downdetector reported that thousands of users were having trouble in accessing the platform on November 14 and 15. While the company is yet to officially confirm the outage, it seems the worst may be already over as Downdetector data shows outage reports peaking at 3:47am.

