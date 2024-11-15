Bluesky faces outage as Donald Trump’s win sparks mass exodus from Elon Musk’s X
As millions flock to Bluesky amid user exodus from X, the platform faces potential troubles. Downdetector reported significant access issues on November 14 and 15, with outage reports peaking at 3:47 AM, though confirmation from the company is pending.
Bluesky is finally having its moment as millions of users flock on the platform as its biggest rival X (formerly Twitter), seees an increasing exodus from users post Donald Trump's win. However, with the increased attention, it seems that there are some troubles brewing for the platform as well.