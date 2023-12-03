Bluesky's new approach to moderation: Enhanced tools and user empowerment

Bluesky, the social media platform supported by Jack Dorsey as an alternative to X, is set to introduce enhanced automated tools for content moderation. These tools aim to identify and flag content that breaches Bluesky's community guidelines, reported ET.

As per the report, the flagged content will subsequently undergo a review by Bluesky's moderation team to determine final actions.

"We'll iterate on this so that mods can review offensive content, spam, etc. without any user seeing it first," mentioned the company in its latest post.

Bluesky will reintroduce the option for users to report their own posts if they believe the content has been mislabeled. This feature aims to assist the moderation team in rectifying inaccurate labels, adds the report.

Additionally, the platform will unveil new functionalities, such as user lists (generic compilations of users) and moderation lists (personalized lists enabling users to mute or block multiple accounts simultaneously).

The app looks very much like Twitter and has similar features, and its posts are called ‘skeets’—a combination of sky and tweets. Where it differs significantly is its holding structure. The company is held by the founding team, and as it tweeted last year: “the ‘public benefit’ part of our structure gives us the freedom to put our resources towards our mission without an obligation to return money to shareholders. The funding of Bluesky is not subject to any conditions except one: that Bluesky is to research and develop technologies that enable open and decentralized networks."

Mint previously reported that the aim of the Bluesky project was to build a single protocol or universal standard, on which existing social networks and software developers could create more customized offerings—in fact, Twitter itself could be a client on this ‘platform of platforms’. The thought was to make this protocol interoperable, with no central authority. Bluesky CEO Jay Graber described it as “a foundation for next generation social apps that can bring back the openness and creativity of the early web."

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.