Bluesky's new approach to moderation: Enhanced tools and user empowerment
Bluesky will reintroduce the option for users to report their own posts and assist the moderation team in rectifying inaccurate labels. The platform will also unveil new functionalities such as user lists and moderation lists.
Bluesky, the social media platform supported by Jack Dorsey as an alternative to X, is set to introduce enhanced automated tools for content moderation. These tools aim to identify and flag content that breaches Bluesky's community guidelines, reported ET.
